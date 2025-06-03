Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIC Electronics receives Rs 1.11 crore order from East Central Railway

MIC Electronics receives Rs 1.11 crore order from East Central Railway

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

MIC Electronics said that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1.11 crore from the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division of East Central Railway.

The order is for the supply and installation of electronic coach indication boards, a fare display board for the UTS/PRS counter, and other amenities including a video wall at platform number 7.

The project is to be executed within six months from the date of the LoA. The aggregate value of the work order stands at Rs 1,11,50,332.60. Additionally, the company has secured an order valued at Rs 60,00,000 for emergency lighting units (ELU) from Indian Railways.

 

The company confirmed that none of the promoter/promoter group or group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order.

MIC Electronics specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of LED video displays as well as high-end electronics and telecommunications products.

The company's consolidated net profit plummeted by 92.8% to Rs 3.57 crore, despite a significant 95.3% increase in revenue from operations, which rose to Rs 44.85 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

Shares of MIC Electronics shed 0.72% to Rs 59.58 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty below 24,650; realty shares in demand

Nifty below 24,650; realty shares in demand

Nifty below 24,700 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Nifty below 24,700 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Panacea Biotec announces inclusion of EmulsiPan into prestigious CEPI Adjuvant Library

Panacea Biotec announces inclusion of EmulsiPan into prestigious CEPI Adjuvant Library

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its water & effluent biz

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its water & effluent biz

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayDisney LayoffsRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon