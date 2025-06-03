Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panacea Biotec announces inclusion of EmulsiPan into prestigious CEPI Adjuvant Library

Panacea Biotec announces inclusion of EmulsiPan into prestigious CEPI Adjuvant Library

Image

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Panacea Biotec announced the listing of EmulsiPan in the CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) Library of adjuvants to support the scientific community in advancing vaccine and biotherapeutic development. EmulsiPan has been recognized for its potential in enhancing the efficacy and dose-sparing effects.

EmulsiPan is an oil-in-water emulsion adjuvant and is produced by nano-emulsification of squalene along with surfactants and buffers. Squalene is a naturally occurring biodegradable and biocompatible triterpene hydrocarbon found in many plants as well as in humans. EmulsiPan is a ready-to-use sterile emulsion, supplied in a 10 mL USP Type I glass vial for research purposes. It is designed for storage at 2-8C and maintains stability for over 2-years under recommended conditions.

 

On the occasion, the Chairman and Managing Director, Panacea Biotec, Dr. Rajesh Jain said, It is with great pride that we announce the availability of EmulsiPan, a ready-to-use dose sparing adjuvant designed to enhance vaccine efficacy and support global public health initiatives. Such investments showcase our commitment to research and development investments that provide us the edge to not just meet ongoing challenges but also create a future-ready company that is prepared for every possibility and opportunity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its water & effluent biz

Larsen & Toubro wins orders for its water & effluent biz

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Royal Orchid signs new property in Uttarakhand

Royal Orchid signs new property in Uttarakhand

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Grasim Industries board approves Rs 1,000 crore fundraise via NCDs

Grasim Industries board approves Rs 1,000 crore fundraise via NCDs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayDisney LayoffsRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon