Panacea Biotec announces inclusion of EmulsiPan into prestigious CEPI Adjuvant Library

EmulsiPan is an oil-in-water emulsion adjuvant and is produced by nano-emulsification of squalene along with surfactants and buffers. Squalene is a naturally occurring biodegradable and biocompatible triterpene hydrocarbon found in many plants as well as in humans. EmulsiPan is a ready-to-use sterile emulsion, supplied in a 10 mL USP Type I glass vial for research purposes. It is designed for storage at 2-8C and maintains stability for over 2-years under recommended conditions.
On the occasion, the Chairman and Managing Director, Panacea Biotec, Dr. Rajesh Jain said, It is with great pride that we announce the availability of EmulsiPan, a ready-to-use dose sparing adjuvant designed to enhance vaccine efficacy and support global public health initiatives. Such investments showcase our commitment to research and development investments that provide us the edge to not just meet ongoing challenges but also create a future-ready company that is prepared for every possibility and opportunity.
