Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 16.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.80% to Rs 11.28 crore

Net profit of Silgo Retail rose 16.25% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.2810.0011.2615.301.261.091.241.080.930.80