Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 16.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.80% to Rs 11.28 croreNet profit of Silgo Retail rose 16.25% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.2810.00 13 OPM %11.2615.30 -PBDT1.261.09 16 PBT1.241.08 15 NP0.930.80 16
