Silver Touch Tech bags contract from FSSAI to upgrade portal and applications

Silver Touch Technologies announced that it has been selected by the FSSAI for a strategic digital transformation engagement.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is the apex food regulatory authority under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, responsible for protecting and promoting public health through regulation and supervision of food safety.

Under the current mandate, the company will be as Managed Service Provider (MSP) for application development, enhancement, operations & maintenance of FSSAI portals and applications.

The scope of work includes development of new portals and mobile applications (Android & iOS), enhancement of existing portals and dashboards, microservices-based architecture upgrades, cloud-based deployment and management, API integrations with external ministries/departments, payment gateway integrations and the development of multilingual AI-enabled chatbot.

Additionally, the engagement covers database management and architecture enhancement, implementation of document compression system capable of handling over 40 TB data and ongoing operations & maintenance with defined service-level agreements (SLAs).

Minesh V. Doshi, executive director, Silver Touch Technologies, said: The order strengthens the Companys position in large-scale Government digital transformation programs and reinforces its capabilities in enterprise portal development, cloud-native architecture, cybersecurity compliance, and mission-critical system management.

Silver Touch Technologies a leading provider of end-to-end IT solutions with deep expertise in e-Governance, secure digital platforms, and large-scale public sector programs. The company leverages cloud, AI, automation, analytics, and open-source technologies to support large-scale, mission-critical programs for government and enterprise customers in India and globally.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 109.3% to Rs 11.01 crore on 30.9% jump in net sales to Rs 95.73 crore in Q3 December 2025 compared with Q3 December 2024.

The counter fell 2.66% to Rs 1,415.55 on the BSE.

