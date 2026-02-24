Nifty traded below 25,550 marks; realty shares decline

The frontline equity benchmarks traded with significant losses in the mid-morning trade, dragged down by heavy selling in index heavyweight Bharti Airtel and weakness across IT stocks. Investor sentiment remained subdued after U.S. President Donald Trumps renewed tariff threats rattled global markets, while the expiry of monthly F&O contracts on the NSE added to the volatility in mid-morning trade.

The Nifty traded below the 25,550 mark. Realty shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 730.32 points or 0.88% to 82,564.34. The Nifty 50 index fell 196.70 points or 0.76% to 25,516.05.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 0.49% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.77%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,284 shares rose and 2,512 shares fell. A total of 214 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery received bids for 1,91,552 shares as against 57,06,235 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 February 2026 and it will close on 26 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 367 and 386 per share.

Shree Ram Twistex received bids for 23,79,168 shares as against 1,06,00,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.22 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 February 2026 and it will close on 25 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 95 and 104 per share.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions received bids for 80,99,812 shares as against 2,18,23,329 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 0.37 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 February 2026 and it will close on 25 February 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,000 and 1,053 per share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index fell 1.10% to 810.10. The index declined 1.29% in two consecutive trading sessions.

SignatureGlobal India (down 3.36%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.94%), Brigade Enterprises (down 1.46%), Godrej Properties (down 1.42%), DLF (down 1.28%), Anant Raj (down 1.13%), Lodha Developers (down 1.04%), Sobha (down 0.93%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.54%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shed 0.82%. The company said its Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) and Heavy Engineering (HE) verticals have jointly secured a significant order from the Department of Atomic Energy for the LIGO India Observatory in Maharashtra.

Samvardhana Motherson International slipped 0.04%. The company announced that it has launched a manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, dedicated to producing cutting-edge exterior lighting systems.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors weighed renewed tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump and concerns that artificial intelligence could disrupt software companies.

Trump posted on Truth Social Monday that any country that wants to play games with the Supreme Court decision will be met with a much higher tariff.

The comments followed a Supreme Court decision Friday striking down tariffs enacted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. In response, Trump said he would impose a 15% global tariff under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act.

Investors in Asia were also assessing Chinas loan prime rate (LPR) decision. Chinas central bank on Tuesday kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged at 3% for the one-year LPR and 3.5% for the five-year LPR.

Overnight on Wall Street, U.S. equities tumbled on Monday as investors grappled with persistent fears around artificial intelligence disruptions to various industries and President Donald Trumps decision to raise his global tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 821.91 points, or 1.66%, to close at 48,804.06, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.13% and ended at 22,627.27. The S&P 500 shed 1.04% and closed at 6,837.75, putting it into the red once again for 2026.

The 30-stock Dow was dragged down by IBM shares, which declined 13% on the heels of Anthropic outlining new programming capabilities for its Claude Code product.

Software stocks such as Microsoft and CrowdStrike were under pressure yet again as AI disruption worries hovered over the market. However, software hasnt been the only sector to be hit due to AI fears recently: Stocks linked to trucking and logistics, commercial real estate and financial services have similarly suffered losses this month.

