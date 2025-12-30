Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simbhaoli Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Simbhaoli Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 32.71% to Rs 214.42 crore

Net Loss of Simbhaoli Sugars reported to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 32.71% to Rs 214.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 161.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales214.42161.57 33 OPM %-9.83-4.93 -PBDT-15.00-2.67 -462 PBT-21.95-9.68 -127 NP-21.95-9.68 -127

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maxgrow India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Maxgrow India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the September 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty hints at possible red opening for equities; Asian markets mostly decline

GIFT Nifty hints at possible red opening for equities; Asian markets mostly decline

Stock Alert: Lupin, RVNL, BEL, Waaree Energies, GNFC, NTPC Green Energy

Stock Alert: Lupin, RVNL, BEL, Waaree Energies, GNFC, NTPC Green Energy

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 4.15-cr manpower outsourcing contract from HAL

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 4.15-cr manpower outsourcing contract from HAL

Board of Onix Solar approves rights issue of up to Rs 250 cr

Board of Onix Solar approves rights issue of up to Rs 250 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop IPO Gainers 2025Unnao Rape Case UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon