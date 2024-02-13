Sensex (    %)
                        
Simplex Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 78.83 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales decline 24.80% to Rs 316.40 crore
Net Loss of Simplex Infrastructures reported to Rs 78.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 137.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 24.80% to Rs 316.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 420.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales316.40420.76 -25 OPM %2.690.94 -PBDT-103.15-189.82 46 PBT-120.27-210.76 43 NP-78.83-137.28 43
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

