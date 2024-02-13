Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit rises 24.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 179.08 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company rose 24.72% to Rs 46.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 179.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 169.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.179.08169.8339.4446.8872.7269.9451.3948.1546.5737.34