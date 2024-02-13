Sensex (    %)
                        
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit rises 24.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 179.08 crore
Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company rose 24.72% to Rs 46.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 179.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 169.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales179.08169.83 5 OPM %39.4446.88 -PBDT72.7269.94 4 PBT51.3948.15 7 NP46.5737.34 25
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

