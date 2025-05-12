Monday, May 12, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 182.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Man Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 182.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales rise 50.30% to Rs 1218.49 crore

Net profit of Man Industries (India) rose 182.43% to Rs 68.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 50.30% to Rs 1218.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 810.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.68% to Rs 153.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.56% to Rs 3505.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3142.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1218.49810.68 50 3505.353142.18 12 OPM %9.957.20 -8.607.68 - PBDT101.7247.91 112 253.60205.39 23 PBT91.1932.44 181 208.35144.30 44 NP68.1524.13 182 153.17105.14 46

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

