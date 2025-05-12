Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 13.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.24% to Rs 109.53 croreNet profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 13.55% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.24% to Rs 109.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.07% to Rs 43.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 382.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 297.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales109.5378.10 40 382.30297.97 28 OPM %18.2420.42 -17.9119.21 - PBDT19.5315.81 24 67.5855.17 22 PBT17.5913.94 26 59.9948.80 23 NP11.9010.48 14 43.4036.45 19
