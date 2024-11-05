Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.45 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 74.79% to Rs 22.60 croreNet Loss of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reported to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 74.79% to Rs 22.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.6089.65 -75 OPM %-41.19-8.44 -PBDT-9.18-8.81 -4 PBT-11.41-11.29 -1 NP-8.45-11.29 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content