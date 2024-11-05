Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raymond consolidated net profit declines 62.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Raymond consolidated net profit declines 62.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 122.25% to Rs 1044.74 crore

Net profit of Raymond declined 62.43% to Rs 60.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 159.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 122.25% to Rs 1044.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 470.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1044.74470.08 122 OPM %9.779.26 -PBDT129.1777.11 68 PBT88.9859.89 49 NP60.03159.78 -62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris, Donald Trump, Trump

US going to unprecedented polls as battle between Trump, Harris escalates

cargo ship, flight, US flight, plane, airplane

Russia suspected of plotting to send incendiary devices to US on planes

US flag, US, united states

Over 36 Indian Americans running for state legislations, local bodies

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Judge allows Musk's $1 million voter giveaway to swing state voters

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to open lower, shows GIFT Nifty; China, Japan climb

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon