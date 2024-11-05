SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 19.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.38% to Rs 12.71 croreNet profit of SNL Bearings rose 19.53% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.38% to Rs 12.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales12.7113.02 -2 OPM %24.7822.04 -PBDT3.833.28 17 PBT3.452.88 20 NP2.572.15 20
