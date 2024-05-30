Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 975.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 292.31% to Rs 0.51 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 555.81% to Rs 2.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 366.18% to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sita Enterprises rose 975.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 292.31% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.510.133.170.6894.1223.0893.3867.650.480.032.960.460.480.032.960.460.430.042.820.43