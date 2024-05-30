Business Standard
Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 975.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 292.31% to Rs 0.51 crore
Net profit of Sita Enterprises rose 975.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 292.31% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 555.81% to Rs 2.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 366.18% to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.510.13 292 3.170.68 366 OPM %94.1223.08 -93.3867.65 - PBDT0.480.03 1500 2.960.46 543 PBT0.480.03 1500 2.960.46 543 NP0.430.04 975 2.820.43 556
First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

