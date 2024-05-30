Business Standard
Valecha Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 45.48% to Rs 15.93 crore
Net profit of Valecha Engineering reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.48% to Rs 15.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.70% to Rs 57.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.9310.95 45 57.0190.07 -37 OPM %-2.82-149.13 --4.24-22.79 - PBDT0.57-14.77 LP -1.00-17.11 94 PBT0.44-14.91 LP -1.50-17.65 92 NP0.44-14.91 LP -1.50-17.65 92
First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

