Sital Leasing & Finance consolidated net profit declines 93.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.85% to Rs 0.56 croreNet profit of Sital Leasing & Finance declined 93.76% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.85% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.560.65 -14 OPM %85.7190.77 -PBDT1.230.59 108 PBT1.230.59 108 NP1.1418.27 -94
