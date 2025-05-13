Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 4.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 4.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 13.65% to Rs 736.19 crore

Net profit of Siyaram Silk Mills rose 4.37% to Rs 72.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.65% to Rs 736.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 647.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.70% to Rs 197.12 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 184.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.19% to Rs 2221.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2092.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales736.19647.77 14 2221.622092.05 6 OPM %15.1216.37 -12.4213.63 - PBDT117.29107.33 9 327.57302.55 8 PBT99.7593.21 7 267.33247.15 8 NP72.0569.03 4 197.12184.75 7

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

