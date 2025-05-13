Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 23.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.31% to Rs 288.13 croreNet profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing declined 23.04% to Rs 29.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.31% to Rs 288.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 219.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.22% to Rs 144.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.53% to Rs 1002.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 860.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales288.13219.42 31 1002.77860.50 17 OPM %18.0919.32 -19.0120.58 - PBDT51.3350.42 2 229.80209.59 10 PBT40.9747.85 -14 197.62199.22 -1 NP29.1337.85 -23 144.48154.07 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content