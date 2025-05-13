Ventive Hospitality standalone net profit rises 21.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.54% to Rs 162.14 croreNet profit of Ventive Hospitality rose 21.05% to Rs 57.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.54% to Rs 162.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 124.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.61% to Rs 133.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.47% to Rs 561.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 477.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales162.14124.21 31 561.47477.98 17 OPM %48.1561.15 -52.8359.38 - PBDT82.2668.07 21 264.34253.34 4 PBT68.5555.83 23 214.65205.19 5 NP57.1747.23 21 133.71166.32 -20
