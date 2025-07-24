Sensex slumps 201 pts; IT shares drop

The Nifty traded below the 25,200 level. IT shares declined after advancing for previous trading session.
At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 200.93 points or 0.23% to 82,532.74. The Nifty 50 index shed 48.85 points or 0.19% to 25,171.75.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.41% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.03%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,801 shares rose and 1,786 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index declined 1.84% to 36,273.05. The index shed .25% in the previous trading sessions.
Persistent Systems (down 8.09%), Coforge (down 6.75%), Mphasis (down 2.29%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.11%), Infosys (down 0.92%), LTIMindtree (down 0.91%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.44%), HCL Technologies (down 0.34%) declined.
On the other hand, Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.61%), Wipro (up 0.19%) added.
Coforge tanked 6.75%. The company reported 21.52% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 317.40 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 261.20 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales rose 8.17% QoQ to Rs 3,688.60 crore in Q1 FY26.
Result today:
Bajaj Finance (down 0.62%), SBI Life Insurance Company (down 0.26%), ACC (down 0.21%), Mphasis (down 1.74%), Nestle India (up 0.47%), Adani Energy Solutions (down 1.54%), V-Mart Retail (up 2.11%), Aether Industries (up 0.66%), Ajmera Realty & Infra India (up 0.51%), Anant Raj (up 0.68%), APL Apollo Tubes (up 0.44%), Canara Bank (up 0.88%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (down 1%), Coromandel International (down 0.80%), KFin Technologies (down 1.63%), LT Foods (up 0.45%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services (down 1.48%), Tatva Chintan Pharma (up 1.36%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (up 0.21%), UTI Asset Management Company (down 1.64%) will declare their result later today.
Stocks in Spotlight:
CMS Info Systems declined 2.09% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 4.08% to Rs 93.58 crore on a 1.35% rise in revenue to Rs 627.41 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
BEML rose 0.96%. The company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 293.82 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of HMV 6X6 vehicles.
Force Motors soared 18.71% after the company reported a 52.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 176.33 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 115.70 crore in Q1 FY25. Net sales increased 21.9% YoY to Rs 2297.25 crore in Q1 June 2025.
