Slesha Commercial reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore
Net profit of Slesha Commercial remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.040.03 33 OPM %25.0033.33 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

