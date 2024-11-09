SMS Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 20.20% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.07% to Rs 196.75 croreNet profit of SMS Pharmaceuticals rose 20.20% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.07% to Rs 196.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 166.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales196.75166.64 18 OPM %15.9916.69 -PBDT28.1623.06 22 PBT19.5415.16 29 NP14.1011.73 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content