SMS Pharmaceuticals' Unit VII receives WHO Geneva prequalification

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

SMS Pharmaceuticals announced that Unit VII manufacturing facility in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, has received prequalification approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Geneva.

The company added, "This significant milestone enhances our global regulatory standing and enables the company to increase its presence in the global market for Anti-Retroviral (ARV) APIs."

Commenting on this achievement, P. Vamsi Krishna, Executive Director, stated: The WHO Geneva prequalification reflects the company's strong compliance with stringent international regulatory standards, reinforcing its reputation for quality, reliability, and global competitiveness."

First Published: May 02 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

