Friday, May 02, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 7% YoY in April'25

Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 7% YoY in April'25

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.34% to Rs 12,425 after the company's total sales increased 6.96% to 1,79,791 units in April 2025 as against 1,68,089 units sold in April 2024.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 1,38,704 units (up 0.54% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 3,349 units (up 34.17% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) advanced 4.07% YoY to 1,51,880 units, total export sales increased by 25.95% YoY to 27,911 units sold in April 2025.

Meanwhile, the car manufacturers total production rallied 5.91% to 1,79,791 units in April 2025 as against 1,69,751 units recorded in April 2024.

 

In April25, the production of passenger vehicles was at 1,76,784 units, up 6.28% from 1,66,325 units produced in April 2024. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 3,172 units in April 2025, registering a YoY decline of 7.41%.

Also Read

PMI

India manufacturing growth hits 10-month high in April on strong demand

Sai Sudharshan

Shastri backs GT's Sai Sudharsan in India Test side for England tour

Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane reflects on KKR journey, playoff hopes, and India comeback

Share market live updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, MidCap indices slip in red; pharma, metal stocks under pressure

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

GIFT Nifty hits record high monthly turnover of $100.93 billion in Apr 2025

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company has reported 4.3% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 3,711.1 crore despite a 5.9% increase in net sales to Rs 38,848.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Weighted average lending rate stood at 9.35% in Mar-25

Weighted average lending rate stood at 9.35% in Mar-25

Praveg handsover its Bangaram Island Resort to Indian Hotels Co

Praveg handsover its Bangaram Island Resort to Indian Hotels Co

Adani ENT jumps as Q4 PAT zooms 753% to Rs 3,844 crore

Adani ENT jumps as Q4 PAT zooms 753% to Rs 3,844 crore

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon