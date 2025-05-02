Friday, May 02, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Weighted average lending rate stood at 9.35% in Mar-25

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans of SCBs stood at 9.35 per cent in March 2025 (9.40 per cent in February 2025). The WALR on outstanding rupee loans of SCBs declined to 9.77 per cent in March 2025 from 9.80 per cent in February 2025.1

Data showed that 1-Year median Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) of SCBs remained unchanged at 9.00 per cent in April 2025.

The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of SCBs stood at 6.65 per cent in March 2025 as compared to 6.49 per cent in February 2025.

 

The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs was 7.03 per cent in March 2025 (7.02 per cent in February 2025).

Praveg handsover its Bangaram Island Resort to Indian Hotels Co

Adani ENT jumps as Q4 PAT zooms 753% to Rs 3,844 crore

Zodiac Clothing Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

SpiceJet flags off its Haj 2025 operations

First Published: May 02 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

