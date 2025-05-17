Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit rises 5.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.34% to Rs 7.04 croreNet profit of Solitaire Machine Tools rose 5.97% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.34% to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.56% to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.86% to Rs 22.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.046.62 6 22.5020.86 8 OPM %11.2213.14 -13.6412.61 - PBDT1.120.97 15 3.733.02 24 PBT0.970.89 9 3.142.46 28 NP0.710.67 6 2.351.80 31
