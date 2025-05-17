Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels standalone net profit declines 98.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.32% to Rs 3.35 croreNet profit of Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels declined 98.04% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.32% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 83.33% to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 12.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.353.91 -14 12.9713.12 -1 OPM %8.0616.37 -11.5710.75 - PBDT0.160.54 -70 1.000.84 19 PBT0.030.35 -91 0.460.29 59 NP0.010.51 -98 0.330.18 83
