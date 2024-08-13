Som Datt Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 12.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.15% to Rs 4.94 croreNet profit of Som Datt Finance Corporation rose 12.86% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.15% to Rs 4.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.943.29 50 OPM %88.2696.35 -PBDT4.363.17 38 PBT4.363.17 38 NP3.162.80 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content