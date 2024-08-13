Gujarat Fluorochemicals consolidated net profit declines 46.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.73% to Rs 1176.00 croreNet profit of Gujarat Fluorochemicals declined 46.27% to Rs 108.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 201.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.73% to Rs 1176.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1209.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1176.001209.00 -3 OPM %22.2828.78 -PBDT234.00335.00 -30 PBT149.00269.00 -45 NP108.00201.00 -46
