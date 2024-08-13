Emami Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.82 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 58.33% to Rs 5.43 crore

Net Loss of Emami Realty reported to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 58.33% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.4313.03-67.59-70.61-18.16-18.93-18.49-19.21-13.82-14.36