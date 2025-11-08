Sonu Infratech standalone net profit rises 28.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 28.18 croreNet profit of Sonu Infratech rose 28.65% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 28.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales28.1827.67 2 OPM %21.5816.95 -PBDT4.693.69 27 PBT3.302.56 29 NP2.471.92 29
