Bridge Securities standalone net profit declines 61.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Bridge Securities declined 61.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.421.05 -60 OPM %95.2495.24 -PBDT0.401.00 -60 PBT0.391.00 -61 NP0.391.00 -61
