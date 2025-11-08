Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Padmanabh Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Padmanabh Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Padmanabh Industries reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales00.25 -100 OPM %08.00 -PBDT-0.180.02 PL PBT-0.190.01 PL NP-0.190.01 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 7.53% in the September 2025 quarter

United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 7.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Virtual Global Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Virtual Global Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the September 2025 quarter

S H Kelkar & Company consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 10.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 10.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 35.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 35.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon