Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

South Indian Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

DCB Bank Ltd, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 October 2025.

South Indian Bank Ltd soared 16.72% to Rs 38.12 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 207.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

DCB Bank Ltd spiked 13.94% to Rs 146.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37336 shares in the past one month.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd surged 7.74% to Rs 855.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd jumped 7.61% to Rs 322.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurt 7.18% to Rs 772.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66354 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81770 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
