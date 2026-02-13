SPA Capital Services standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.87% to Rs 8.22 crore

Net profit of SPA Capital Services rose 50.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 35.87% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.226.055.605.120.420.220.280.190.210.14

