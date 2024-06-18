Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.02 croreNet loss of Radhika Traders & Investors reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content