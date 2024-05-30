SPV Global Trading consolidated net profit declines 63.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.35% to Rs 180.82 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 50.59% to Rs 5.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.14% to Rs 688.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 597.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of SPV Global Trading declined 63.02% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 180.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 152.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.