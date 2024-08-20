Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network CMD Markand Adhikari steps down

With effect from 14 August 2024

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network announced that Markand Adhikari (DIN: 00032016) vide letter dated 14 August 2024, has tendered his resignation as a Chairman and the Managing Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 14 August 2024 in order to give an opportunity to the next generation of promoter family to steer the business ahead.