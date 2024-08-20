Business Standard
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network CMD Markand Adhikari steps down

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network CMD Markand Adhikari steps down

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
With effect from 14 August 2024
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network announced that Markand Adhikari (DIN: 00032016) vide letter dated 14 August 2024, has tendered his resignation as a Chairman and the Managing Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on 14 August 2024 in order to give an opportunity to the next generation of promoter family to steer the business ahead.
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

