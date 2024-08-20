Epcogen bags long term contract from Highview Power

To provide engineering services on Highview Power's liquid air energy storage project in Manchester, UK AXISCADES Technologies announced that its subsidiary, Epcogen, has been awarded a long-term contract by Highview Power, a British energy storage technology producer. Highview Power is globally renowned for developing long duration energy storage technology from renewable sources. Highview Power, which specializes in liquid air energy storage (LAES), has raised capital to establish its first large-scale project, the Carrington Power Project in Manchester, UK. This project will feature the world's largest LAES facility, supporting a 50 MW, 300 MWh (six-hour) long-duration energy storage capacity to provide power to over 1 million homes in the UK. The EPC construction of the Carrington facility is set to commence immediately, with commercial operations planned to begin in 2026. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp AXISCADES Technologies announced that its subsidiary, Epcogen, has been awarded a long-term contract by Highview Power, a British energy storage technology producer. Highview Power is globally renowned for developing long duration energy storage technology from renewable sources.

Epcogen has been engaged by Highview Power to provide multi-discipline engineering activities, including Process Detailing, Technical Safety, Static, Rotary, Piping, Civil & Structural, Electrical, Instruments, and Telecom. Epcogen began Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) for the Carrington Power Project in mid-2022. The pre-engineering activities continued until 2024, helping to build investor confidence towards the EPC execution. The project is now moving into the EPC execution stage.

In addition to the Carrington facility, Epcogen is also involved in the FEED activities for Highview Power's larger scale facilities. As Highview Power plans its next larger scale facilities with a total capacity of 2.5 GWh, AXISCADES and Epcogen are all set to play a key role in these larger-scale projects.

Highview Power's main corporate office in the UK will oversee the contract's Process Technology and Project Management, while its Dubai office will manage the Procurement & Project Engineering related to major equipment supply and detailed engineering to support field construction. Epcogen's ongoing collaboration with Highview Power marks a significant step forward in advancing global energy storage solutions.

