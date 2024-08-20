Business Standard
Sigachi Industries launches two innovative products under its coatings biz

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Sigachi Industries announced the launch of its new product lines, PureCoat and UltraMod - innovative pharmaceutical film coatings and polymer blends, respectively. These cutting-edge solutions are poised to transform the coatings landscape, enhancing drug delivery, patient compliance, and overall product efficacy.
Sigachi's entry into the coatings market is strategically timed to capitalize on the industry's growth potential. The company's deep understanding of pharmaceutical formulations, coupled with its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, enables it to deliver superior quality products that meet the evolving needs of the market.
PureCoat and UltraMod are designed to address the critical challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry, including improving drug stability, enhancing and bioavailability.
Sigachi has set ambitious sales targets for its coatings business. Over the next three years, Sigachi envisions capturing a significant market share, targeting 16-18% of the Indian market.
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

