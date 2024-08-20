Sigachi Industries launches two innovative products under its coatings biz

Sigachi's entry into the coatings market is strategically timed to capitalize on the industry's growth potential. The company's deep understanding of pharmaceutical formulations, coupled with its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, enables it to deliver superior quality products that meet the evolving needs of the market.

PureCoat and UltraMod are designed to address the critical challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry, including improving drug stability, enhancing and bioavailability.

Sigachi Industries announced the launch of its new product lines, PureCoat and UltraMod - innovative pharmaceutical film coatings and polymer blends, respectively. These cutting-edge solutions are poised to transform the coatings landscape, enhancing drug delivery, patient compliance, and overall product efficacy.