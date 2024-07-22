EPFO enrolled 9.85 lakh new members during May 2024

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added 19.50 lakh net members in the month of May 2024. The addition during the month is the highest since the first payroll data was issued in April 2018. Further, the year-over-year analysis shows a growth of 19.62% in net member additions compared to May 2023. This surge in membership can be attributed to numerous factors, including increased employment opportunities, a growing awareness of employee benefits, and the effectiveness of EPFO's outreach programs.

The data indicates that around 9.85 lakh new members have enrolled during May 2024. There is an increase of 10.96% in the new members from the previous month of April 2024 and 11.5% increase from the previous year May 2023. A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 58.37% of the total new members added in May 2024. This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.