State Bank of India extends winning run

State Bank of India extends winning run

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 842.5, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% fall in NIFTY and a 5.01% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 842.5, up 1.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25332.7. The Sensex is at 82679.48, up 0.36%. State Bank of India has added around 1.79% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 0.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55147.6, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 846.95, up 1.52% on the day. State Bank of India is up 6.28% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% fall in NIFTY and a 5.01% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Alkem Laboratories Ltd stays supported

Siemens Ltd spurts 1.09%, gains for fifth straight session

Government releases XV Finance Commission grants for Rural Local Bodies

Exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government continuous efforts

Mahindra Lifespace gains on securing Rs 1,700-cr redevelopment projects in Chembur

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

