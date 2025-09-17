Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alkem Laboratories Ltd stays supported

Alkem Laboratories Ltd stays supported

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Alkem Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 5505, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.61% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% slide in NIFTY and a 3.28% slide in the Nifty Pharma.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5505, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25332.05. The Sensex is at 82699.04, up 0.39%. Alkem Laboratories Ltd has gained around 2.97% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Alkem Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22264.55, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42733 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5497, down 0.32% on the day. Alkem Laboratories Ltd is down 9.61% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% slide in NIFTY and a 3.28% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 30.57 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Siemens Ltd spurts 1.09%, gains for fifth straight session

Siemens Ltd spurts 1.09%, gains for fifth straight session

Government releases XV Finance Commission grants for Rural Local Bodies

Government releases XV Finance Commission grants for Rural Local Bodies

Exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government continuous efforts

Exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government continuous efforts

Mahindra Lifespace gains on securing Rs 1,700-cr redevelopment projects in Chembur

Mahindra Lifespace gains on securing Rs 1,700-cr redevelopment projects in Chembur

Angel One rises on incorporating life insurance arm with Singapore's LivWell

Angel One rises on incorporating life insurance arm with Singapore's LivWell

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon