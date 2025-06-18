Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
State Bank of India updates on divestment in Jio Payments Bank Limited

State Bank of India updates on divestment in Jio Payments Bank Limited

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
State Bank of India upon necessary approval from Reserve Bank of India, has executed the Share Purchase Agreement with Jio financial Services Limited (JFSL) and Jio Payments Bank Limited (JPBL) on a consideration amounting to ₹104,54,37,600/- and transferred the entire shareholding in JPBL to JFSL. Post conclusion of the transaction, the Banks shareholding in JPBL has been reduced to nil.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Japan's Nikkei average jumps 0.90%

China benchmark ends marginally higher

Market treads water amid global ripples; Nifty anchors at 24,800

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.27%

Indices end with minor cuts; Nifty settles below 24,850 mark

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

