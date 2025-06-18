Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark ends marginally higher

China benchmark ends marginally higher

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as Middle East unrest deepened, and focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day.

Risk sentiment worsened after reports claimed that the U.S. may consider joining Israel in striking Iranian nuclear sites.

Adding to the speculation, U.S. President Donald Trump demanded "unconditional surrender" from Tehran, warning that U.S. patience was "wearing thin" and that America held "complete and total control over Iranian skies".

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave rates unchanged later today, but investors will scrutinize updated economic projections for clues to future moves.

The dollar wavered against major currencies in Asian trade while oil prices eased after rallying 4 percent in the previous session. Gold was marginally lower in limited sideways range trading.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,388.81 as speeches by top financial regulators at the opening of the annual Lujiazui Forum delivered few fresh policy signals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market treads water amid global ripples; Nifty anchors at 24,800

Market treads water amid global ripples; Nifty anchors at 24,800

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.27%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.27%

Indices end with minor cuts; Nifty settles below 24,850 mark

Indices end with minor cuts; Nifty settles below 24,850 mark

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Reliance Infra jumps after landmark Dassault jet deal

Reliance Infra jumps after landmark Dassault jet deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon