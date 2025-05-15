Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 88.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 88.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Sales rise 15.46% to Rs 1233.93 crore

Net profit of Steel Strips Wheels declined 88.23% to Rs 60.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 515.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 1233.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1068.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.06% to Rs 195.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 674.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 4429.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4357.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1233.931068.67 15 4429.004357.10 2 OPM %10.8710.28 -10.9310.64 - PBDT105.6486.67 22 370.13374.55 -1 PBT78.0349.86 56 258.99270.33 -4 NP60.66515.56 -88 195.28674.68 -71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index slackens ahead of PPI data

US dollar index slackens ahead of PPI data

Sensex settles 1,200 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,050; auto shares gear up

Sensex settles 1,200 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,050; auto shares gear up

SSWL declines as Q4 PAT tumbles 88% YoY to Rs 61 cr

SSWL declines as Q4 PAT tumbles 88% YoY to Rs 61 cr

Saregama India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Saregama India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon