Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 12:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index slackens ahead of PPI data

US dollar index slackens ahead of PPI data

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The US dollar index slipped weak, adding to latest string of losses as a drop from one-month highs extended. The US dollar index pulled back near 100 mark yesterday before rising a bit and currently quotes at 100.61, down 0.27% on the day. Markets are eying release of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data after recent drop in consumer price index (CPI). US CPI Data for April released earlier this week showed that annual inflation rate in the United States fell to 2.3%, testing lowest in four years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Global Health allots 73,000 equity shares under ESOP

Global Health allots 73,000 equity shares under ESOP

Baazar Style slumps after recording loss of Rs 6.39 crore in Q4 as costs mount

Baazar Style slumps after recording loss of Rs 6.39 crore in Q4 as costs mount

Apar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Apar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BLS E-Services rallies as Q4 PAT jumps 59% YoY to Rs 17 crore

BLS E-Services rallies as Q4 PAT jumps 59% YoY to Rs 17 crore

India's external commercial borrowings spike 26% on year in FY25

India's external commercial borrowings spike 26% on year in FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon