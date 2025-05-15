Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Saregama India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Saregama India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 60 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Saregama India advanced 1.96% to Rs 558.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 11.06% to Rs 59.86 crore despite 8.45% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 240.82 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 81.62 crore in Q4 FY25, up 7.35% YoY.

Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA excluding content charge) stood at Rs 101.6 crore, registering the growth of 18% compared with Rs 86.4 crore in Q4 FY24. Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 42% in Q4 FY25 as against 33% in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from music and artist management rose 0.35% to Rs 171.4 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 170.8 crore in Q4 FY24. While revenue from video declined 22.4%YoY to Rs 49.2 crore during the quarter.

 

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 3.38% to Rs 204.26 crore on 45.87% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,171.36 crore in FY25 ove FY24.

The company said that investments in content grew at 62% to touch Rs 316.0 crore, highest ever in its history, well on course to invest Rs 1,000 crore between FY25, FY26 and FY27

Avarna Jain, vice chairperson, Saregama India, said, Another path breaking year for Saregama with highest ever revenue from operations, driven by clear strategy of aggressive investments and diversification of IP monetization, including music, video and live events. The company stands on the cusp of an exciting growth phase with huge opportunities in this fast growing sector.

Saregama India is a RPSG group company owning the largest music archives in India and one of the biggest in the world. It has also expanded into other branches of entertainment - film & series production, live events, and music-based consumer products.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 15 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

