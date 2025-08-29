Friday, August 29, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Dehradun

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Dehradun

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Mohkampur, Dehradun.

The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Lemon Tree Resort, Mohkampur, Dehradun, will feature 98 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a lounge, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center and other recreational facilities.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchised business Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are delighted to further enhance our footprint in Uttarakhand, where we currently operate eight hotels and have eight more upcoming ones.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

 

The company reported a 93.49% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.69% to Rs 169 on the BSE.

IndusInd Bank Ltd Falls 0.16%

Samvardhana Motherson International approves reduction of share capital by Motherson Technology Services

Adani Power receives LoA for 2,400 MW greenfield Pirpainti thermal project in Bihar

Adani Power secures LoI from BSPGCL for 2400 MW thermal plant in Bihar

Shukra Pharma secures Rs 24-cr order from HSCC

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

