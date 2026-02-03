Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 09:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Ather Energy, Tata Chemicals, APSEZ, Maruti Suzuki India

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Sammaan Capital are banned from F&O trading on Tuesday, 3 February 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Export and import oriented stocks will be in focus after India and United States signed a trade deal under which tariffs will be reduced from 50% to 18% while the additional 25% duty linked to the purchases of Russian crude oil will be eliminated.

Ather Energys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 84.6 crore in Q3 Fy26 compared with net loss of Rs 197.8 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 50.2% YoY to Rs 953.6 crore in Q3 FY26.

 

Tata Chemicalss consolidated net loss widened to Rs 93 crore compared with net loss of Rs 53 crore posted in corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations fell 1.11% YoY to Rs 3350 crore during the quarter.

Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 21.33% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 664.89 crore on 17.85% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2885.93 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Railtel Corporation of India reported a 4.07% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.40 crore despite a 19% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 913.45 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(APSEZ) handled 44.8 MMT of total cargo (up 12% YoY) during the January 2026. The growth was led by containers (up 16% YoY), liquids (up 21% YoY) and dry cargo (up 8% YoY).

Maruti Suzuki Indias production volume increased 9.33% to 226,146 units in January 2025, compared with 206,851 units produced in January 2024.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

